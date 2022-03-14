Metro Vancouver church expands daycare program to prepare for Ukrainian families

A church in Metro Vancouver is expanding its daycare program in preparation for families arriving from Ukraine.

The upper level of the Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in New Westminster used to be for the choir, but now it’s a childcare space.

“Most of those fleeing the war in Ukraine are women and children,” said Rev. Mykhailo Ozorovych, pastor at Holy Eucharist. “We’re trying to expand our program that we have here at the church so we can have a little more children and we’re trying to get another location.”

The parish has been a driving force in Metro Vancouver since the invasion of Ukraine first started. It’s raised more than $100,000 to purchase aid such as military clothing and medical supplies to send to Europe, but efforts are now turning to setting up local supports such as housing.

Rev. Ozorovych said at least “a dozen” Ukrainian families are already in B.C. with the assistance of the church, people who already had family connections and could apply for visas.

“(For example) Those who have been here on permanent residency but now their parents are joining them,” Rev. Ozorovych said. “Siblings with their families joining those here, so they have been able to apply for visas.”

But he said the “big flood” will happen once the federal government announces the expedited visa process.

The church is building databases of people throughout B.C. who are able to offer services such as housing, childcare, employment and translation. If you would like to assist, contact the church directly.