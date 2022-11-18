Metchosin murder trial: Jury hears fingerprints of the accused found in victim’s home and truck

The second day of an RCMP forensic identification specialist’s testimony revealed that fingerprints of the accused were found inside the victim’s truck and home.

Zachary Armitage and James Lee Busch are charged with killing 60-year-old Martin Payne in July 2019, a day after the pair walked away from William Head Institution, located about eight kilometres from the victim's home in Metchosin.

On Friday, Cpl. Kim Sarson continued her testimony, revealing some of the findings from her investigation of the crime scene at Payne’s house as well as his truck.

Sarson said that a palm print matching that of Armitage was found on a tape dispenser that was found near Payne’s body.

On Thursday, images were shown in court of Payne taped up when police found him dead in his bathroom on July 12.

Sarson said a fingerprint of Armitage’s was also found on a note pad in the house that had: “Where is your pins for cards?” written on it.

As for Busch, Sarson said multiple fingerprints of his were found on a newspaper in Payne’s truck.

The jury also heard that when Armitage and Busch were arrested in Esquimalt following their escape, they were in possession of the truck keys.

Sarson’s testimony is expected to continue on Monday.

Payne’s daughters Calla and Jessica Payne, as well as other family members attended court all week, sitting in the front row just feet away from the prisoner’s box.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, obviously the whole situation is devastating to all of us,” Calla told reporters outside of B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

“Sitting in the courtroom is very difficult, but we're happy that we have each other and the support that we have and looking forward to seeing justice come for this,” said Calla.

Despite having to sit through disturbing images, some of which show their father the day he was found, the sisters have held strong.

While the experience in court may be painful, they said there were too many unanswered questions to not attend.

“Things are coming to light that I’ve been wondering about continually non-stop for the past three years,” said Jessica.

“For me that’s my main reason,” she said.

“Also to be there for my dad, to show support for his memory.”