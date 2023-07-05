Merritt, B.C., city councillor killed in collision while travelling to visit family

The City of Merritt is mourning the sudden death of city Coun. Claire Newman, who was struck by a vehicle and killed outside of Valemount, B.C., on Tuesday.

In a statement, the city said Newman was travelling to see family when the fatal collision occurred.

"To lose a light like Claire Newman in such a tragic way has left a giant hole in my heart and the heart of everyone who came into contact with her,” said Mayor Michael Goetz, in the statement.

“Claire was the cheerleader of this council and a driving force that you rarely come across. Getting to know Claire over the past six months has been a great pleasure and I am a better person for having known her. To her family and friends, I offer my deepest sympathies. Claire, you will be missed.”

The city has cancelled its regular council meeting on July 11 and will instead dedicate the time to "a quiet gathering, open to the public" in Newman's honour.

The city will also lower its flags to half-mast and accept flowers in Newman's memory.

“I have loved working with Claire,” said Merritt's chief administrative officer Sean Smith.

“She was vibrant, curious, and had a passion for people that was contagious. Saying goodbye to friends is hard. I will miss her. And on behalf of all city staff, our sincere condolences go out to her family.”

Newman was elected to city council in the 2022 municipal election, receiving the sixth-most votes among council candidates.

RCMP INVESTIGATING HIT-AND-RUN

In a news release Wednesday, Valemount RCMP said they are investigating a crash that killed a 46-year-old Merritt woman – who they did not name – in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Mounties said they were called to "an automated cellphone crash notification" on Highway 16 near Lucerne Lake shortly after midnight.

When they arrived, officers found a running Nissan Frontier, which was unlocked and had a dog inside. There were no other vehicles in the area, and no people inside the vehicle, according to RCMP.

Officers found the woman deceased in a ditch down an embankment near the Frontier, police said, adding that evidence located at the scene suggested the woman was outside her vehicle and was struck by another vehicle.

"Police located a headlight assembly that has been identified as belonging to a 2016 to 2018 Jeep Cherokee and grey in colour," the RCMP release reads.

"We encourage the driver to contact the police."

Mounties are also asking anyone who may have been in the area between 11 p.m. Tuesday and shortly after midnight Wednesday and saw a woman and her vehicle alongside the highway to contact them. Police are especially interested in reviewing dash cam video recorded in the area at that time.

Those with information can contact Valemount RCMP at 250-566-4466.