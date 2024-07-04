Men sought in Vancouver sudden death investigation

Vancouver police are searching for two men as they investigate a sudden death in the city's West End neighbourhood.

A 35-year-old man was found dead in his apartment near Davie and Bidwell streets around 11:30 a.m. on May 30, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed Thursday.

The department's major crimes unit is still collecting evidence to determine whether or not the death was the result of a crime, police said.

Authorities have released pictures of two men who investigators are trying to locate in relation to the case.

"These two men were seen with the deceased prior to his death," Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

"We believe these men may have important information about what happened, and we'd like to speak with them."

The men police are searching for are described as between 25 and 35 years old.

One man had a long brownish-grey beard and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and a grey baseball cap when he was last seen with the victim.

The other man had a short goatee and was wearing a two-toned grey tank top with the number 86 on the front and a light-coloured baseball cap, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's major crimes section at 604-717-2500.