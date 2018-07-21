

CTV Vancouver





A heavy duty mechanic was killed while working on a forklift at Fraser Surrey Docks Saturday.

Few details of the incident have been publicly released. The victim somehow became pinned under the vehicle he was working on and did not survive.

The man - whose name has not been released - was a member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.

Rob Ashton, the president of ILWU Canada, said his heart goes out to the victim’s family.

“This is a very sad day,” Ashton said in a release. “A worker went to his job this morning and didn’t go home to his family. We can and must do more to protect all workers from deaths and injuries due to workplace accidents.

Because the Fraser Surrey Docks are a federal worksite, WorkSafeBC is not responsible for investigating the incident. Instead, police and Employment Services Development Canada were called in to investigate.