A Coquitlam man didn't get long to enjoy his new car, say West Vancouver police.

According to West Vancouver police, a 2019 McLaren 600LT supercar, which has a base price US$256,500 was recorded travelling 161 km/h in a 90 km/h zone while heading westbound on Highway 1 on June 17.

Officers were able to safely pull the car over when the driver revealed just how new the car was.

"While the officer was conducting the investigation, the driver allegedly stated that they had just left the dealership after purchasing the vehicle, 10 minutes prior," West Vancouver police said in a news release.

The car was towed from the scene and impounded seven days for excessive speeding and the 39-year-old driver was handed a $368 ticket.

"While we get closer to the July long-weekend, which typically means more vehicles on the road, West Vancouver Police want to remind everyone to obey all speed limits and drive responsibly," said Cost. Kevin Goodmurphy.