A Metro Vancouver man is sharing startling dash cam video of an apparent road rage incident on Highway 1.

The video shows Chris, who didn't want to use his full name for safety reasons, driving west through steady traffic in Burnaby Tuesday afternoon.

Suddenly someone driving a black Honda Civic swerves into Chris’ lane and appears to brake.

"He cut in front of me and he slammed on the brakes not once, not twice, but maybe four times," Chris told CTV News. "He tried to hit me."

Chris said the driver of the car was driving erratically and at times seemed to speed upwards of 130 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

"He was laughing about it, thinking it was hilarious," he said.

Chris decided to call 911 and was on the phone with an operator when he was cut off again minutes later near the Willingdon Avenue exit.

"I was thinking this guy was a nut job, he was obviously trying to cause an accident," Chris said.

Video of the encounter continues as both drivers cross the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge into North Vancouver.

Chris explained they both exited onto Main Street and pulled over on Marine Drive underneath the Highway 1 overpass. Chris said he stayed in his car and locked his door as the Civic driver approached his vehicle.

"He wanted to talk. He lifted up my wiper blade before going back to his car and driving away," Chris said.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP and ICBC for comment on the incident.