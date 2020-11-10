VANCOUVER -- The mayor of Langley has been booted from her seat representing the city on the regional government, as fallout continues from an investigation into how much her charity gala may have cost city taxpayers and the RCMP.

After a council vote last week, Coun. Gayle Martin has replaced Langley Mayor Val Van den Broek as a director on the Metro Vancouver Board.

Van den Broek, who loses the pay of $397 per board meeting, claimed the move was part of a campaign to “bully and harass her," something Martin dismissed Tuesday.

“She’s accused us of hassling her and intimidating her. That is not true,” Martin told CTV News on Tuesday. “It’s just another thing we’re going through with this mayor.”

The mayor’s gala, held on Jan. 25 at the Cascades Casino, raised more than $50,000 for Langley Memorial Hospital. But city council soon asked questions about why the city logo was on its materials without council approval, and what city resources were used.

In August, the officer in charge of the Langley RCMP Detachment, Supt. Murray Power, was “temporarily reassigned.” CTV News learned a complaint had been filed alleging that Power had reimbursed officers who paid $150 per ticket attending the gala with overtime funds.

An access to information request revealed an email from Power to other officers asking how to "get more members" to attend, and stating that "four hour OT shift (approved by me) is enough to cover the costs of two persons.”

A Langley City report determined that 54 tickets had been purchased by 35 officers, for a total of $8,100.

That report concluded that officers were not directly paid overtime to attend the event.

But that wasn’t the allegation contained in the Code of Conduct complaint, which is that they were repaid through another overtime shift. That prompted Langley city council to ask for a more detailed audit, which is ongoing.

Martin said the purpose is to determine "exactly how much it cost our taxpayers in overtime wages for the RCMP and any other staff that may have been involved with the gala."

Coun. Rosemary Wallace said she’s not able to talk about the recent vote demoting Mayor Van den Broek.

But when asked about whether it’s connected to a loss of confidence in the mayor relating to troubles with the gala, Wallace said: “In the optics, yes, I can see the public would look at it like that.”

Mounties confirmed a Code of Conduct investigation into Power continues. The superintendent didn’t respond to questions from CTV News on Tuesday. Langley RCMP is currently being run by Insp. Sukh Parmar in his absence.

All councillors CTV News spoke with said they plan to keep working together and govern the city.