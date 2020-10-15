VANCOUVER -- A massive blaze damaged multiple Vancouver businesses early Thursday morning, prompting road closures and warnings from local fire crews.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cambie Street and 23rd Avenue shortly 2 a.m. for a fire at the back of a business.

Assistant Chief Dan Stroup told CTV News the fire jumped into the attic and affected at least three businesses, including a restaurant, a dry cleaner and a drug store.

Nobody was in any of the buildings at the time.

“We’re trying to stop it from jumping from building to building,” Stroup said.

While the call initially came in as a first-alarm fire, it was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm, meaning another crew was called in. Stroup said 40 members were on scene, but they were facing challenges with the location of power lines.

Road closures in the area are in effect, as fire crews tackle the blaze from the front side of the businesses. The intersection of Cambie Street and King Edward is closed, and several buses including the 15, 25 and 33 are detouring.

#RiderAlert 25 UBC/Brentwood Station detour. Via King Edward, Main, 33 Ave, Midlothian, 29 Ave, Cambie, 33 Ave, Oak, King Edward both directions due to fire. ^RR — TransLink BC | Masks Mandatory (@TransLink) October 15, 2020

#RiderAlert 33 UBC/29th Ave Station detour. Via 29 Ave, Cambie, 33 Ave, Oak, 16 Ave both directions due to fire.^RR — TransLink BC | Masks Mandatory (@TransLink) October 15, 2020

#RiderAlert 15 Cambie detour. Regular route to Cambie and 16 Ave, then 16 Ave, Oak, 33 Ave, Cambie, resume regular route due to fire. ^RR — TransLink BC | Masks Mandatory (@TransLink) October 15, 2020

Stroup said crews expect to be in the area for several hours and warned nearby residents to keep their windows closed because of the smoke.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa