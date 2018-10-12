

The Canadian Press





The man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby park is scheduled to appear in court today.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ibrahim Ali is charged with first-degree murder in Marrisa Shen's death.

Ahead of his court appearance last month, a group of protesters gathered outside the courthouse calling for more background checks for refugees.

Police say Ali is a Syrian national who moved to Burnaby as a refugee 17 months ago and is a permanent resident of Canada with no prior criminal history.