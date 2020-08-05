VANCOUVER -- A cyclist has died after he was hit by a motorist near the Trans Canada Trail in Maple Ridge.

Police indicate the 39-year-old man was crossing Neaves Road at the time of the collision.

Police responded to the rural area alongside the Alouette River shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Maple Ridge man was unconscious and died despite the life-saving efforts of an off-duty paramedic who witnessed the collision, police said.

The cyclist had "exited a trail and entered the road," according to a police statement.

The driver of a Ford Flex, a 24-year-old Coquitam man, stayed on the scene and is co-operating with the investigation. Police say impaired driving is not believed to be a factor, nor are criminal charges being considered.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP said six witnesses stayed on scene to help piece together what had happened. The investigation is ongoing.

"Our sincere condolences go out to this cyclist’s family and friends," said Cst. Julie Klaussner in a news release.