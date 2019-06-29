

CTV News Vancouver





A crash has claimed the life of a cyclist in Burnaby Saturday.

Burnaby RCMP said the crash happened along the 1500 block of Gaglardi Way around 1:30 p.m.

The cyclist, believed to be 53 years old, died from their injuries.

Authorities have blocked traffic in the area as Burnaby RCMP and the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction teams investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

More details to come...