VANCOUVER -- Even though B.C. residents have been living under a provincial state of emergency for several weeks, a new poll suggests most are wary of lifting restrictions too dramatically before the end of the month.

On Wednesday, B.C.'s premier will outline the province's next steps in its novel coronavirus response, which could include a general timeline for when some restrictions will be lifted.

According to a Research Co. poll, however, most B.C. residents don't want to see some activities open up before the end of May.

The poll's results show only 28 per cent of residents in the province think salons and barber shops should open in the next few weeks, and the same number think coffee shops should open for dine-in service. Even fewer – only about a quarter – want to see restaurants open for dine-in service.

And those feelings appear to be shared across the country.

"Many Canadians are not quite ready to partake in some of the activities that they abandoned as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., in a news release.

"More than two thirds believe that it would be unwise to return to dine-in service at coffee shops and restaurants before the end of this month."

The poll also shows that only nine per cent of B.C. residents surveyed think live sporting events should be allowed this month, but 22 per cent are eager to see gyms, fitness facilities and community centres reopen.

Results from the survey were gathered through an online study conducted between April 27 and 29 among 1,000 Canadian adults. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.