VANCOUVER -- Seven weeks after B.C. first declared a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus pandemic, Premier John Horgan is set to outline the province's next steps in its response to the health crisis.

While details about his afternoon update haven't been released, Horgan is expected to give more information on how the province will be moving forward in the coming weeks.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlined new modelling on the spread of COVID-19 in B.C., which suggested the government could relax some physical distancing restrictions while keeping new cases of the virus relatively low.

Under current physical distancing measures, officials estimate people are having about 30 per cent of their normal interactions with others. The latest modelling suggests that if that increased to 40 per cent or even to 60 per cent, new infections would be manageable.

Horgan has previously said this updated modelling would help inform the province's strategy.

But in her daily briefing Tuesday, Henry cautioned that people shouldn't be changing their behaviour yet.

"The orders and restrictions that we have put in place are still in place, so please don't start planning your playdates and expanding your bubble too soon," she said. "We need to hold the line right now."

