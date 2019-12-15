Man who went missing from psychiatric hospital has been found: police
Published Sunday, December 15, 2019 8:46AM PST Last Updated Sunday, December 15, 2019 2:30PM PST
VANCOUVER --
A man who went missing from Colony Farm Psychiatric Hospital has been found, according to Coquitlam RCMP.
The 47-year-old man was reported missing on Saturday at around 8:40 p.m. and police said he was "unlawfully at large."
Police confirmed the man had been found on Sunday, Dec. 15.