VANCOUVER -- A man is dead after a police shooting in Quesnel, according to the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia

In a statement the IIO said that on Aug. 31 at 3:30 a.m. police approached a man who was sleeping in a vehicle to conduct a "check."

“An interaction occurred between the individual and the officers, and shots were fired by police.”

The watchdog, which is tasked with reviewing every police-involved incident that results in death or serious harm, is now investigating what happened.

The RCMP, in a separate statement, claimed the man had reached for a gun.

“When officers approached the man reportedly reached for a firearm, and shots were fired,” B.C. RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Janelle Shoihet wrote.

“The man was transported to local hospital where he was declared deceased,” it continues.

RCMP does not say whether the man did indeed display or shoot a firearm, nor does it specify that its officers were the ones to fire shots.

The vehicle was parked on Carson Avenue near Kinchant Street in the small town located south of Prince George.

The IIO said it's looking to speak to witnesses. Anyone with information on the incident can call the IIO’s witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or fill out the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.