A 58-year-old Surrey man trying to rescue his two dogs was hit by a train, according to authorities.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of the incident near Semiahmoo Park in White Rock.

Surrey RCMP said the man was trying to save his two unleashed dogs, which were on the trains when the slow-moving train was approach, and instead, he got hit. The dogs were not hurt, they said.

A spokesperson for BNSF Railway said the man jumped out of the train's way and was bruised, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Mounties confirmed the man had several non-life-threatening injuries and was communicating with paramedics when he was getting transported to hospital.

BNSF said the train was whistling and sounding its horn, adding it will be investigating further.

At the time of the incident, the White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days event was taking place.