

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after a man was shot and a woman was assaulted with a weapon inside a Surrey home Monday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls from people reporting they heard gunfire. Inside a beige house with a brown roof on 184 Street between 80 Avenue and 76 Avenue, officers found an injured woman and a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to hospital.

Police believe their injuries were inflicted by a third party who fled the scene before officers arrived. Cpl. Elenore Sturko said it's believed the violence was targeted, and that the victims and suspect knew each other. Both victims are also known to police.

This shooting comes just days after Paul Bennett, a 47-year-old father of two, was gunned down while sitting in his truck in the driveway of his Clayton Heights Home.

Sturko said she didn't have any information about whether the shooting on Monday night is linked to Bennett's killing, but said police will be investigating.

"We will often check to see if there's any linkages. So that would be part of the investigation," she said.

Hours after the Monday shooting, on Sunday morning, police and fire crews also responded to a van on fire in a rural area of Langley. Although torched vehicles are sometimes linked to gang activity in the Lower Mainland, it's not clear if this burned out van is related to any ongoing investigations.