Police are investigating after a vehicle was shot at Saturday night while it was travelling along Fraser Highway in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say the driver called them around 11 p.m., and officers who attended confirmed the vehicle had what appeared to be ballistic damage.

No one in the vehicle was injured, but police shut down the 18400 block of Fraser Highway while they investigated.

Mounties want anyone who knows anything about the incident to call them at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers.