A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the second-degree murder of a woman in the Fraser Valley.

Homicide detectives were called in on Feb. 24, 2016 after Mounties discovered the body of 51-year-old Lois Unger in her home in Yarrow, a small community about 12 kilometres southwest of Chilliwack.

Nine days later, Clayton Jacob Warkentin, then 19, was arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

“This was a tragic incident that shocked the community with lasting effect on Ms. Unger’s family and friends,” IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement.

On Jan. 30, 2018, Warkentin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Unger's death.

He was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. Warkentin won't be eligible for parole for 10 years.