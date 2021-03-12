Warning: This story contains disturbing content

VANCOUVER – A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to nine months behind bars following a Vancouver police investigation into child pornography.

Ryan Jones was also sentenced to two years' probation after pleading guilty to charges of possessing child pornography and making child pornography available, authorities said Friday.

"This case began in October 2018 as a proactive investigation targeting offenders using peer-to-peer file sharing networks to trade child sexual abuse material,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.

"Jones was identified as a suspect immediately. A search warrant of his residence was executed in March 2019 and multiple devices were seized."

Police said they found more than 2,300 images and 55 videos of child pornography that involved victims ranging from three to 10 years old. Authorities described the material as "horrific and violent."

Visintin said the downloading and collecting of such content "fuels the market and leads to direct harm to children."