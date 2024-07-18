The man accused of stabbing Henry Garcia Molina to death in Whistler, B.C., nearly three years ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Dedaar Jhooty entered his plea Tuesday in North Vancouver provincial court.

The date of Jhooty's sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

Authorities said Molina and a friend were waiting for a taxi outside the Bearfoot Bistro in the early morning hours of Aug. 14, 2021, when he was stabbed.

"A verbal altercation ensued between the victim, the friend, and another group of males," IHIT said in a news release Thursday. "The altercation escalated and the victim was stabbed."

Molina was rushed to the Whistler Medical Clinic, but died of his injuries. He was 26.

Few additional details about what transpired have been shared with the public, but IHIT said authorities plan on releasing more information after Jhooty's sentencing.