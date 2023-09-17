Man killed in 'targeted' shooting in Burnaby, vehicle on fire found nearby: RCMP

A man was shot dead in Burnaby Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Burnaby RCMP said it responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Road and Cameron Street—right by Lougheed Shopping Centre—just after 5 p.m.

Dawn Normey said she drove into the Northgate Village parkade minutes after the man was shot.

“We came up the escalators and we could see the body,” said Normey. “The way his body was laying on the ground I could see there was dark hair, there was a lot of blood.”

She said the man was wearing dark clothes, but explained that’s all she could see as bystanders were rushed into the nearby liquor store.

They were told to wait in the back of the room until police deemed the situation safe.

“I heard somebody say they shoot ten times, some people in a car that drove away and were chasing him,” said Hala Sabir, who was with Normey. “I was crying because it was the first time I’ve seen that.”

Police confirmed the man was pronounced deceased in the parkade.

About 15 minutes later, police said they were alerted to a vehicle on fire near Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street.

“At this time, investigators believe the shooting was targeted and there are no further risks to the public,” Burnaby RCMP wrote in a news release issued after the incident.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is seeking witnesses and dash-cam video from both Lougheed Mall—where the shooting took place—between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and the area of Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street—where the car was found on fire—between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 1-877-557-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Police and firefighters at the scene of a vehicle on Saturday afternoon, which was reported shortly after the shooting.