Man killed in 'targeted' shooting in Burnaby, vehicle on fire found nearby: RCMP

Police at the scene of a 'targeted' shooting in Burnaby on Saturday afternoon. Police at the scene of a 'targeted' shooting in Burnaby on Saturday afternoon.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence

Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News