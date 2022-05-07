Man killed at Vancouver's CRAB Park

An assault in Vancouver's CRAB Park Saturday morning has left one man dead, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, police said they were called to the park around 10:20 a.m.

When first responders arrived they found 45-year-old Andrew Wadden with life threatening injuries, according to police.

"Despite life-saving efforts by VPD, BC Ambulance Services and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service, Wadden died at the scene," says Const. Tania Visintin.

"Eric Kim, 26, has been charged with second degree murder," she added.

The stabbing happened near CRAB Park beach, roughly 100 metres from the homeless encampment in the park.

Fiona York, an advocate for the CRAB Park encampment, said Wadden is known in the area.

”The community is feeling the loss. Andrew and his wife have many friends and extensive family and a wide community here at CRAB Park and in the area, who are all impacted, and many of whom are already devastated by grief and violence, which includes systemic violence and the opioid crisis. We hope there is an end to this cycle and our thoughts are with his family,” York wrote in a statement to CTV News.

Images from the scene Saturday showed numerous police officers at the park's entrance and blocking off nearby streets. A small white tent had been set up behind the caution tape.