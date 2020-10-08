VANCOUVER -- The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will look into a shooting by Delta police that sent two men to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on 200th Street near 24th Avenue in Langley where the officers were conducting an investigation.

According to the IIO, the officers were attempting to arrest two men when police opened fire.

IIO chief civilian director Ron MacDonald told reporters Thursday that he wasn't yet aware of the reason for the arrest, saying only that it was part of an ongoing investigation that originated in Delta.

"All we know at this point in time is what Delta has told us and that is it was in relation to an investigation that had been ongoing for an incident that occurred in Delta some time ago," MacDonald said.

Only one man was shot during the arrest, but both were injured. MacDonald said the IIO is working to determine how the second man was injured.

Staff at a nearby business told CTV News that it appeared the driver of a minivan being boxed in by unmarked police cars attempted to ram those vehicles.

The minivan and at least one police car had visible damage.

Delta police say none of their officers were injured in the incident.

The IIO is called in to investigate all incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious injury.