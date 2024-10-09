Man injured after reported shooting in Burnaby

One man was hospitalized Tuesday night following reports of gunfire in Burnaby, authorities said.

Burnaby RCMP said the possible shooting was reported in the city's north side, near Kitchener Street and Madison Avenue, shortly after 7:45 p.m.

"Police have contained the scene and surrounding area. One man has been transported to hospital," Cpl. Mike Kalanj told CTV News in an email late Tuesday.

Authorities have not shared any further details on the man's injuries, or whether any suspects have been identified.

Burnaby RCMP said the area was closed for several hours Tuesday night.