Man hospitalized after Delta shooting that appears gang-related, police say

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Delta, B.C., late Thursday night that investigators believe was related to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.

In a news release, the Delta Police Department said officers found the victim suffering "significant injuries" after responding to a shooting near 92A Avenue and 117 Street after 11 p.m.

"Investigators have advised that this event was a targeted shooting," the department said. "There is no ongoing threat to the general public from this incident."

Authorities said they also suspect a burned vehicle found in the Bridgeview area of Surrey is related to the shooting.

Police have not commented on the possibility of a link between the shooting and any other recent incidents in the region. Surrey RCMP are investigating two shootings in as many days in the city's Whalley neighbourhood, both of which left the victims with serious injuries.

One of the shootings, which took place in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon, was captured on chilling surveillance video.

The Delta Police Department said investigators are seeking any witnesses, surveillance video and dash cam video in relation to Thursday night's shooting. Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the department at 604-946-4411 and reference file number 2022-25030.

Police cautioned drivers there would be traffic disruptions Friday in the area, and asked the public to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.