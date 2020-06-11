VANCOUVER -- Warning: Disturbing content.

A man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the brutal killing of a Vancouver couple in 2017.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam had been facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Dianna Mah-Jones and her husband Richard Jones. Their bodies were found in their Marpole home on Sept. 27, 2017.

During the trial, Kam took the stand and testified he forced his way into the couple's house where, he said, he choked and stabbed Mah-Jones and also stabbed her husband and attacked him with a hatchet.

He told the court he did not know them and had no reason to attack them.

Kam's defence lawyer, Glen Orris, had argued his client believed he was in a video game at the time. Kam testified he used to play video games for up to 12 hours a day or more.

Orris argued Kam "could not appreciate in a real sense the real life consequences of his actions," and suggested the appropriate sentence was manslaughter.

The Crown argued the killings took planning and deliberation, and said items Kam testified he had purchased at a Canadian Tire two weeks beforehand, including a hatchet, were bought with the intent to kill someone.

Prosecutor Daniel Mulligan called Kam a "demonstrated liar" and said "the fact he did not state his motive does not mean he didn't have a motive."

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence, with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

The verdict in this case was originally supposed to be delivered on April 3, but was postponed following court closures due to the pandemic.

This is a developing story. More to come.