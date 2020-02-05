VANCOUVER -- Crown counsel wrapped up two days of cross-examination in the trial of Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam, charged with the first-degree murders of a couple killed in their Vancouver home.

Kam is being tried for the first-degree murders of 64-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones and her 68-year-old husband Richard Jones.

He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

While Kam has testified he killed the couple, the 27-year-old has insisted throughout the trial that he didn't plan to hurt anyone when he went for an evening walk, despite having a backpack full of weapons, twine, gloves and spare clothing with him.

He told the court he was carrying the items to weigh down his backpack to give him a better workout during his walk on Sept. 26, 2017.

"When I get out of my house I have no thought as to killing people," Kam testified.

Crown replied, "With your hatchet, your two knives, your gloves and your baseball cap?"

"And shampoo," Kam added with a chuckle, which elicited a groan from the courtroom gallery.

Crown shot back angrily, "Is that funny? Are you amused?"

Kam was an avid video gamer, and defence has argued he suffered from a mental disorder that made him believe he was in a video game when he viciously attacked the couple.

Mah-Jones was strangled and her throat was slit. Her husband was stabbed more than 100 times when he arrived home during the attack on his wife.

During cross-examination, the Crown didn't directly ask Kam if he thought it was all part of a video game, but did ask, "When you're playing those games, part of the game doesn't involve torturing victims does it? Do either of those games depict cleaning up a crime scene, like changing bloody clothes?"

The Crown claims Kam disposed of the bloody clothes, the backpack and a pocket knife in several dumpsters after the killings to discard important evidence linking him to the crime, which the prosecution says proves he knew what he'd done and wanted to cover his tracks.

Kam continues to insist he only recently came to understand he did indeed kill the couple, but that he doesn't know why he did it.

With Kam's testimony complete, defence will next call a clinical psychologist who has spoken at length with the defendant about the killings. The trial resumes Friday.