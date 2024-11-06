VANCOUVER
    • Man charged with murder in Downtown Eastside killing

    Police tape blocks an alley off Hastings Street following what authorities describe as a "serious assault" on Aug. 9, 2024. Police tape blocks an alley off Hastings Street following what authorities describe as a "serious assault" on Aug. 9, 2024.
    A murder charge has been laid in the death of a man on the Downtown Eastside this past summer, the Vancouver Police Department announced Wednesday, the day after the accused first appeared in court.

    The victim, 23-year-old Jordan Povse was found seriously injured near Main and East Hastings streets early in the morning on Aug. 9 and died later that day in hospital. Police did not reveal what caused the fatal injuries.

    "Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. There is no public safety risk at this time," the department said at the time.

    Alfred Henry John Charlie, 43, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday. He remains in custody.

