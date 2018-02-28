

The Canadian Press





VERNON, B.C. -- A judge in British Columbia has denied bail for a man charged with a number of offences, including the alleged assaults of sex workers.

Curtis Sagmoen appeared in provincial court in Vernon on Wednesday, where Judge Mark Takahasi ordered the 37-year-old to remain in custody.

Sagmoen is facing nine charges, including three counts of assault, for alleged incidents that occurred between July and the end of August last year.

Police have said the alleged victims worked as escorts in the North Okanagan and advertised their services online.

Sagmoen's lawyer has entered not guilty pleas on the charges, which are expected to be dealt with in three separate trials.

Days after the first charges were laid last fall, RCMP searched a farm near Salmon Arm and found the remains of a missing 18-year-old woman, but no charges have been laid in connection with that discovery.