

The Canadian Press





VERNON, B.C. - The RCMP say additional criminal charges have been laid against a British Columbia man accused of threatening a woman with a gun.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon stemming from an alleged incident on Aug. 10, 2017, and another assault charge related to an alleged incident on or about July 1, 2017.

Police say the new charges involve two different alleged victims who worked as escorts and advertised their services online.

The Mounties say they visited locations near 2290 Salmon River Road in Salmon Arm in response to their ads where the alleged offences then occurred.

The 37-year-old Sagmoen was previously charged on Oct. 17 with pointing a firearm, uttering threats and disguising his face with intent to commit an offence over an alleged incident on Aug. 28.

Last October, police searched a rural property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road where human remains were found.