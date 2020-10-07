VANCOUVER -- Months after an alleged arson in Mission, a 60-year-old man has been charged with murder and several other crimes.

The blaze broke out at a rural property on Gunn Avenue back on Aug. 8. Crews found the remains of 64-year-old Vien Ngoc Bui at the scene.

On Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Van Chau Nguyen has been charged with first-degree murder, arson, forceful confinement, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other, but did not specify the nature of their relationship.

IHIT said the investigation was challenging, particularly due to the nature of the scene. A neighbour who called 911 to report the fire told CTV News she heard a series of at least seven explosions coming from the property.

In a statement, Sgt. Frank Jang credited forensic teams who "operated under difficult circumstances after the fire was extinguished to collect the physical evidence."

Nguyen is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Friday.