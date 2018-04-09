

CTV Vancouver





Several charges have been laid against a man accused of sexually assaulting a Surrey, B.C. girl in her own home last week.

Anthony David Trevelyan is scheduled to appear in court Monday on counts of break and enter, sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

The victim, whose exact age hasn't been released, was attacked at around 4 a.m. Thursday. Fortunately, another resident managed to scare off her assailant, who fled through the back door of their home.

The victim didn't suffer any physical injuries, but police said she was understandably shaken up by what happened.

Officers identified Trevelyan as a suspect and arrested him Friday afternoon.

The disturbing incident followed days after another sexual assault in Aldergrove, though investigators do not believe the two are linked.