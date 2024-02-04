Man charged for 'random' assaults on 2 women in downtown Vancouver

Charges have been laid against a man accused of two “apparently random assaults” on women in downtown Vancouver earlier this week.

Kenyon Thomas Lavallee, 27, is facing two counts of assault for the Friday incidents, according to online court records under the file number provided by the Vancouver Police Department.

Police said the attacks happened around 9 a.m. near East Hastings and Columbia streets. Lavallee was arrested shortly after and remains in custody, according to the department.

“We do not believe the suspect and the victims knew each other, and the motive for the attack is under investigation,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email to CTV News.

The court documents show Lavalle was released from custody on Jan. 31 on bail for other offences, two days before the alleged assaults. He is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose on Dec. 2, 2023 and causing a false fire alarm on Oct. 16.

One of the assault victims is a Crown prosecutor, Premier David Eby said at an unrelated news conference Friday.

The premier said he was told the lawyer is receiving medical care.

He said he was “profoundly disturbed” by the incident, and added he is reaching out to Attorney General Niki Sharma to look at what the province can to do to “increase safety” for people working in the justice system.

With files from The Canadian Press