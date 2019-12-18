VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police say they're recommending a charge of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose after they were called to a downtown apartment building Wednesday morning.

Multiple police vehicles and one ambulance were blocked a lane of traffic on Nelson Street between Richards and Homer streets after 8:30 a.m. outside the apartment building at 1010 Richards Street.

Police were called to the scene around that time for reports of a man holding a knife and waving it around dangerously.

When officers approached the suspect, he refused to drop the knife, police said. Officers then shot the man with a bean bag shotgun to prevent him from causing any harm to them or anyone else in the area, according to police.

Residents in the building reported hearing gun-like shots—likely the police bean bag guns.

After spending time with paramedics in the ambulance, the man was taken into custody. Police said they are recommending he be charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.