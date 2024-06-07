Man arrested 3 times this week after assault, police standoffs in Surrey

Authorities arrested the same suspect three times this week in Surrey, B.C., following a "concerning" series of events that began with an alleged domestic violence incident.

Surrey RCMP said officers first responded to a 911 hang-up call at a home near 162 Street and 88 Avenue on Monday afternoon, and arrived to find an allegedly armed suspect had barricaded himself inside.

Officers managed to bring the man into custody hours later with help from the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, and Randall Tremblay was charged with assault the next day.

Online court records identify the incident as a "K file," a designation used by the B.C. Prosecution Service for crimes that involve a victim and accused who have been in a close or intimate relationship.

Surrey RCMP said the suspect was released from custody under a number of court-imposed conditions, including that he avoid contact with the victim – but authorities learned Tremblay had allegedly violated those conditions by Wednesday.

Officers re-arrested the suspect that day and he was charged with two additional counts of breaching his release order.

Tremblay was released again Thursday, only to allegedly breach his conditions once again the same afternoon. Surrey RCMP said the suspect barricaded himself from officers when they tried to arrest him a third time, but that they were eventually able to apprehend him, with more help from the Emergency Response Team.

"It is concerning when we have to request the support of the Emergency Response Team twice within days regarding the same individual," Supt. Bill Parmar of the Surrey RCMP said in a statement. "As officers, our primary role is to investigate criminal offences, but our ultimate goal is victim safety."

Tremblay is being held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.

Surrey RCMP noted the detachment has a dedicated Intimate Partner Violence Unit that includes support workers from the Surrey Women's Centre, who provide wraparound services for victims.

"The Surrey RCMP takes all reports of intimate partner violence seriously," the detachment said in a news release.

Authorities encouraged victims of domestic violence to call 911 in an emergency, but said those who don't want to contact police can instead reach out to the Surrey Women's Centre, VictimLink BC or the Fraser Health Crisis Line.