Man allegedly posed as police officer to get store credit at businesses in the Kootenays

Mounties in the Kootenays say a 57-year-old man has been charged with posing as a police officer "to gain tangible benefits from local businesses."

Creston resident Felix Ference allegedly visited multiple businesses in and around the city, posing as an undercover police officer, according to a news release from Creston RCMP.

"The man convinced three businesses to provide him store credit to obtain goods and never returned to pay for the items as he had initially promised," police said in their release.

"The man is also alleged to have produced a legitimate police identification card and business cards during these interactions, but he in no way works for the RCMP or any other police force."

Police said they received multiple reports about the man's behaviour on Nov. 20. Investigators identified Ference as the suspect and arrested him.

He has since been charged with three counts of "personate a peace officer," two counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of theft under $5,000, police said, adding that he has been released from custody on several conditions.

Police said they believe Ference may have attempted to get goods or services from other businesses in the area as well. They're asking anyone who may have fallen victim to the alleged scam to contact them.

"We know it is not uncommon for small businesses to extend credit to customers in more rural areas," said Const. Brett Urano in the release.

"If you were victim to this, or someone attempted to gain store credit purporting to work with the police, we would like to hear from you."

Creston RCMP can be reached at 250-428-9313.