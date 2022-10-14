Man accused of breaking into hospital in Trail, B.C., electrocuted himself, police say
A man electrocuted himself while attempting to climb down from a roof in downtown Trail, B.C., Wednesday morning, according to local Mounties.
Trail and Greater District RCMP said in a news release that they were called to investigate a suspicious sudden death in the 1500 block of Bay Avenue around 7 a.m.
Investigators soon learned that the 39-year-old had climbed onto the roof of a building just before 6 a.m., police said. When he attempted to climb down a power pole, police said they believe the man "inadvertently made contact with the live wires attached to the power pole and was electrocuted."
Mounties said it's likely the man was killed instantly, and his body fell to the ground. The investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service, according to police.
Police did not say why they believe the man climbed onto the building. They did say he was facing a criminal charge for an Oct. 6 incident in which he allegedly impersonated a doctor and stole items from the local hospital.
In a separate news release describing that incident, Mountie alleged that the man had gone "on a crime spree" inside Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.
Police said he broke into offices and "other secure locations" within the facility, and was in possession of two USB thumb drives – believed to be taken from the hospital – when officers arrested him.
Mounties said they were recommending six charges against the man, who was not named in either release. Those recommended charges included breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent, identity fraud, mischief under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and resisting arrest.
At the end of his statement on the man's death, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich thanked local firefighters and paramedics for their assistance with the call, and described the situation as "tragic."
