VANCOUVER -- An employee at a Metro Vancouver mall tested positive for COVID-19, the shopping centre has confirmed.

Guildford Town Centre in Surrey posted to Twitter Monday confirming that an employee at the mall tested positive for the virus.

The mall did not say which store the employee works at or when they tested positive. A post does say, however, that "the person is no longer in the shopping centre and has not been in the centre since Aug. 11."

"Rest assured that we have been following protocols and guidelines to respond to this situation including all cleaning requirements by a cleaning contractor trained to respond to the situation, in the areas under its control," the post from the mall's Twitter account says.

Other Metro Vancouver malls have posted similar messages in recent weeks

Last Thursday, Cadillac Fairview confirmed that there were possible exposures to COVID-19 at the Bell Mobility and Saje stores in downtown Vancouver's Pacific Centre.

The mall said it implemented special cleaning procedures in common areas during the pandemic, and has installed handwashing instructions in all washrooms.

And, just days before that, Metropolis at Metrotown said a staff member at the Burnaby mall also tested positive.

In a series of tweets, Metrotown said staff followed protocols and guidelines in its response, including cleaning requirements outlined by a contractor trained to respond to COVID-19 exposures.

