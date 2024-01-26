VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Major SkyTrain delays for morning commuters over 'track intrusion'

    Crowds outside Commercial-Broadway Station after a police incident led to significant delays on Jan. 26, 2024. (CTV News) Crowds outside Commercial-Broadway Station after a police incident led to significant delays on Jan. 26, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    SkyTrain riders on the Expo Line faced significant delays and major crowds Friday morning as two Vancouver stations were closed due to a police incident.

    TransLink notified commuters on social media at about 5:45 a.m. that a "track intrusion alarm" near Main Street-Science World Station was causing delays. About 10 minutes later, TransLink said that station and neighbouring Main Street-Science World Station were closed altogether.

    Those planning to use the train were advised it would run from Waterfront to Granville stations and from King George or Production Way stations to Commercial-Broadway station. It appeared there was a delay in setting up a bus bridge to connect Granville and Commercial-Broadway stations, though special buses began arriving shortly after 7 a.m.

    As of 7:37 a.m., TransLink said, the stations reopened and the police incident was cleared.

    "Trains will resume normal operation but some delays as regular frequency is restored," the transit authority said on social media. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history

    After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News