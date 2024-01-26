Major SkyTrain delays for morning commuters over 'track intrusion'

SkyTrain riders on the Expo Line faced significant delays and major crowds Friday morning as two Vancouver stations were closed due to a police incident.

TransLink notified commuters on social media at about 5:45 a.m. that a "track intrusion alarm" near Main Street-Science World Station was causing delays. About 10 minutes later, TransLink said that station and neighbouring Main Street-Science World Station were closed altogether.

Those planning to use the train were advised it would run from Waterfront to Granville stations and from King George or Production Way stations to Commercial-Broadway station. It appeared there was a delay in setting up a bus bridge to connect Granville and Commercial-Broadway stations, though special buses began arriving shortly after 7 a.m.

As of 7:37 a.m., TransLink said, the stations reopened and the police incident was cleared.

"Trains will resume normal operation but some delays as regular frequency is restored," the transit authority said on social media.