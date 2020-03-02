VANCOUVER -- The New Westminster Police Department's major crime unit is now reviewing new surveillance footage that could be linked to the disappearance of Nirla Sharma.

The exclusive video was obtained by CTV News crews on Sunday. It was time stamped from the morning of her disappearance, and it is still being authenticated by police.

Sharma was last seen Feb. 23 at her Queensborough home. Her daughter said she heard the front door open around 4 a.m. and thought her mom was taking their dog for a walk. The surveillance video was captured around that time, just a few doors down.

A person dressed in a dark coat walks by with a dog, and about a minute later, they turn around and walk back toward Sharma’s house.

Several homes in the area were recording the 44-year-old’s street that night. Police said every video paints a clearer picture of what happened.

"We're comparing that footage against the footage CTV provided us which hopefully answers the question of what happened in the disappearance of Mrs. Sharma. So it's too early to say if that's in fact her," said. Sgt. Jeff Scott with New Westminster police.

Police have not ruled out foul play in the mother’s disappearance.

"We're trying to determine where she went, if she went on her own accord or with somebody, so all these questions need to be answered."

Investigators are still looking for dash cam footage from the morning Sharma disappeared.

They’re specifically asking for video of vehicles crossing the Queensborough Bridge between 9 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

Police stress that no information, no matter how minor, is insignificant in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call NWPD at 604-525-5411.