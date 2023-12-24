VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Magnitude 4.0 earthquake in Washington felt on Vancouver Island

    The approximate location of an earthquake in Washington on Sunday, Dec. 24. (Earthquakes Canada) The approximate location of an earthquake in Washington on Sunday, Dec. 24. (Earthquakes Canada)

    Vancouver Island residents may have felt a small shake Sunday morning when an earthquake rumbled across the border.

    According to Earthquakes Canada, a magnitude 4.0 quake hit the Olympic Mountains, 55 kilometres northwest of Seattle, at 7:14 a.m.

    The agency said the earthquake was “lightly felt” in Seattle and Victoria.

    According to reports submitted by members of the public to Earthquakes Canada, people felt the rumble across the southern tip of Vancouver Island, and single reports came in from places as far away as Nanaimo, Coquitlam, Mission and Abbotsford.

    There is no tsunami risk to B.C., and no damage was reported, according to authorities.

