

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





It is hard to believe that it was already one week ago that the CTV Morning Live community team boarded their Transat flight from Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta.

Upon arrival, they were transported from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport to stunning Punta De Mita, Mexico in the Riviera Nayarit.

Since then they have been joining you live from the Marival Armony Luxury Resort and Suites with daily code words for a chance to win a vacation of a lifetime courtesy of Transat.

The Marival Armony provided a picturesque backdrop for the live shows. With 280 metres of expansive beachfront, five pools, beautiful gardens and mountain views along Bahia De Banderas the destination exudes natural luxury.

The resort is home to five restaurants all curated by Executive Chef Alfredo Jimenez. Born and raised in Puerto Vallarta, Chef Alfredo has brought local flavours to the forefront of the extensive culinary options.

There is an emphasis on seasonal and local ingredients.

Not only will you be able to explore the flavours of Mexico, but many additional culinary delights are available to please every palate.

The spa experience is something that really speaks to the fact that the Marival Armony is part of the Transat luxury collection.

The Melange World Spa offers signature experiences. You have the options to enjoy a massage in one of their themed cabins where you are transported to different countries around the world. You can take relaxation to another level by surrounding yourself with the flavours, aromas and music of the culture.

There are so many things to enjoy during your visit, but the biggest stand out is the service. The Marival family truly believes in creating that home feeling.

This is emphasized by the suite and multi-bedroom options to accommodate the entire family. However, it is more about the essence of the staff that goes out of its way to ensure your every need is taken care of and provide genuine interaction to enhance your vacation experience.

This is a destination that is ideal for the entire family, and for those looking to take a break from ordinary life and surround themselves with natural luxury.

Good luck to all of those that have entered to win a vacation of a lifetime courtesy of Transat. The lucky winners will be sure to create very special memories.

