The Riviera Nayarit is a picturesque part of Mexico nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Sierra Madre Mountains.

For our stay at the Marival Armony Luxury Resort and Suites, we flew into Puerto Vallarta International Airport on a direct flight from Vancouver.

When you travel with Transat there is one travel tip to keep in mind: Should you wish to elevate your on-board dining experience, you can pre-order off the gourmet menu curated by celebrity Quebec Chef Daniel Vezina.

Speaking of cuisine, we had some foodie adventures and soaked in the vibrant Mexican culture with a day trip to Puerto Vallarta.

In the middle of a mountain and surrounded by the sun and the sea lies the vibrant and historical city of Puerto Vallarta.

The Boardwalk Malecon in the heart of the city is a seaside walk that runs just under a kilometere.

Local art displays dot the boardwalk, along with souvenir shops and bustling patios. As the sun sets, partygoers have endless options to dance the night away or enjoy live music.

The downtown of Puerto Vallarta is full of charm with cobblestone streets. Historic buildings come to life with pops of urban street art decorating alleyways.

The cuisine is also a highlight when it comes to visiting PV.

Restaurant options for all tastes are extensive, but the real charm comes with the many local food stands. Most of these translate to family traditions.

It's a place where you can find two local women making handmade tortillas for tacos they have been grilling up for 55 years, and a churro stand that has been an institution for two generations.

The culinary scene is not just about diversity it is about culture.

After the adventures in Puerto Vallarta, the CTV Morning Live team was welcomed back on site by the friendly staff at Marival Armony Luxury Resort and Suites.

The resort is located in Punta De Mita, Mexico, on the north coast of Bahia de Banderas.

Marival Armony boasts stunning natural surroundings and the Marival family makes a strong effort when it comes to sustainability initiatives.

The premise behind Eco-Marival involves many campaigns, but is currently placing strong focus on going plastic-free.

Plastic straws often end up in our oceans so they are not provided at the resort. A prototype has been created for all guests to receive a reusable straw kit for their use during their stay.

Placemats are utilized on table settings to avoid the need to constantly be washing table linens. Marival staff members come together to assist with ocean and street cleanups within the community to give back and preserve the beauty that surrounds the area.

