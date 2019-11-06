It is hard to believe that we are already on day three of our adventures at the Marival Armony Luxury Resort and Suites in Punta De Mita, Mexico.

During our adventures Wednesday we took the time to do some exploring off the resort and travelled to the charming village of Sayulita.

This village with a population of approximately 5,000 is set on the Pacific Coast and surrounded by the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains.

The traditional art of the Huichol people is instantly noticed with vibrant pops of eye-catching colour that drape the streets. The visionary displays truly emulate the culture that is abundant here.

As you roam the cobble stone streets of Sayulita, you will quickly realize that wellness and self-care is a significant component of the lifestyle. Numerous yoga studios and retreats are available.

The vibe is very chill and relaxed with Bohemian flare. You'll find friendly faces at every turn. Instagram-worthy coffee shops and juice bars are abundant.

The dining scene is an element that will delight one's inner foodie with an extensive array of options to please any palate.

From street food to sit-down establishments with ornate Mexican décor there are an impressive number of eateries for such a small village. You'll easily be able to indulge in your Mexican favourites.

However, due to the number of expats and nomads that have flocked to the area, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to cuisine. From top-notch Italian to sushi to Indian, cuisines from around the world are available at every turn.

One of the signature items that we tried while on our visit was the original ChocoBanana that started in 1991.

The establishment has become a staple for visitors and locals to indulge in a refreshing bite of chocolate-covered frozen banana. ChocoBanana prides itself as being one of the most environmentally committed restaurants in the area in hopes to set an example and spread the message that this stunning landscape must be protected as tourism grows. They use plant-based cups and biodegradable coffee lids, and are generating a no-plastic-bag culture.

Once you are fuelled up you'll be ready for a taste of adventure.

Sayulita is a destination that is synonymous with surfing. Beginners can find a thrilling experience on the main beach to give the sport a try with gentle breaks for those riding a wave for the first time.

There are many options for lessons on-site and our team went out with WildMex Surf School. With well-explained instruction, you can be surfing into the shore in no time.

You'll find locals and surfing enthusiasts showing off their skills down the beach as the strong surf generates swells for higher levels as well.

After all the day's adventures it was time to relax and unwind back on site at Marival Armony Luxury Resort and Suites.

The Melange World Spa is available for guests to book treatments to soothe away stress, aches and pains.

Although traditional massage techniques that would be expected in a spa setting are available, the Melange World Spa has a unique twist that will elevate your experience. With their World Signature experience you have the ability to be transported to different countries around the world in themed cabins.

All senses are engaged with music, aromas and drinks of each culture. No details have been spared in the creation of the cabins, with many touches directly imported from the country being represented and massage techniques of that culture being used for your treatment.

