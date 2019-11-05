Day two of broadcasting on location at the Marival Armony Luxury Resort and Suites has wrapped up.

It was another fun day on CTV Morning Live for Krissy Vann to tour her home away from home.

At 6:20 a.m., 7:20 a.m. and 8:20 a.m., daily code words were announced for viewers to have the chance to win a vacation to this featured resort, courtesy of Transat.

Viewers can also catch the code word with Ann Luu on CTV Vancouver News at Six.

The day's adventures started by talking about the overall experience that can be had at Marival Armony Luxury Resort and Suites.

Marival wants its destinations to feel like home, and for visitors to feel like family.

Marival properties were pioneers of the all-inclusive industry in Mexico. As a result, they have many long term members of their team that have worked for the company for decades. This is truly a testament to the experience that guests can expect when they arrive on their long awaited vacations. The staff truly takes the time to understand your individual needs and is ready to provide anything necessary to enhance your stay.

One of the highlight points of any vacation is the cuisine.

Guests at Marival Armony Luxury Resort and Suites will find numerous options to delight their palettes as each restaurant concept has been thoughtfully curated.

There are five restaurants and four bars with rotating options and features to continuously delight. The emphasis of local and seasonal ingredients is evident throughout the wealth of menu options.

Lastly, this morning we learned more about the Marival Resorts Family Emotion package.

A stay at the Marival Armony Luxury Resort and Suites is ideal for the entire family. There are multi-bedroom room options, a kids' club and a teen club.

The Family Emotion vacation experience is an additional option to feel right at home. Families can travel light and arrive to find everything they need in-suite for the perfect memory making vacation.

From taking family photos to on site strollers to in-suite activities for children, you'll be able to focus on creating magical moments together.

We will be broadcasting live throughout the week from stunning Punta De Mita, Mexico. Tune in tomorrow as we travel off site to explore Sayulita and take part in some of the Melange Spa Signature Experiences.

Transat:

Marival Armony Luxury Resort and Suites: