VANCOUVER -- Competing ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber have both announced expanded service areas in Metro Vancouver.

On Monday, Lyft announced it's now offering ride-hailing from Horseshoe Bay to the U.S. border, and from the University of British Columbia to Langley.

When Lyft first launched in January, it restricted pick-ups to Vancouver and only went as far east as Victoria Drive and as far south as 41st Avenue. Earlier this month, the company expanded to include the entire city, and added service to Richmond, New Westminster and North Surrey.

Then on Friday, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West tweeted he was "very pleased" to learn the ride-hailing service is coming to his city, as well as Coquitlam and Port Moody, as of Monday.

Along with the Tri-Cities, Lyft announced on Monday that service is now available to Horseshoe Bay and Tsawwassen ferry terminals, as well as Langley, White Rock and all of the North Shore.



The new Lyft service area is seen in this image provided by the company.

"We've heard loud and clear that Lyft users would like to see us operating in a larger region – and we're thrilled to now be offering service from Horseshoe Bay to the U.S. border, and UBC to Langley," said Peter Lukomskyj, general manager for Lyft in B.C. in a news release.

"We're looking forward to offering residents and visitors an additional way of getting to and from the ferry terminals, in addition to across much of Metro Vancouver. We will continue working hard to grow our driver community and serve the full region as soon as possible."

On the same day, Uber announced its expanding its operations to Langley, South Surrey, White Rock, Tsawwassen and West Vancouver. The company was already offering rides in the Tri-Cities, Richmond and several other communities in the region.



Uber's new service area puts it in line with Lyft's.

The Passenger Transportation Board is continuing to work through ride-hailing applications from other companies. On Friday, the board announced it has approved an application from Coastal Rides to operate in parts of Vancouver Island and northern B.C.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel