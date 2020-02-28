VANCOUVER -- Lyft is preparing to expand its service area to several more Metro Vancouver cities beginning next week, according to Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West.

West tweeted Friday that he's "very pleased" to learn the ride-hailing service is coming to his city, as well as Coquitlam and Port Moody, starting on Monday morning.

CTV News reached out to Lyft for details but the company said it wouldn't be sharing more information until Monday.

When Lyft first launched in January, it restricted pick-ups to Vancouver and only went as far east as Victoria Drive and as far south as 41st Avenue. The company expanded to include the entire city earlier this month, and added service to Richmond, New Westminster and North Surrey.

Meanwhile, the Passenger Transportation Board is continuing to work through ride-hailing applications from other companies. On Friday, the board announced it has approved an application from Coastal Rides to operate in parts of Vancouver Island and northern B.C.

The board also rejected applications from five other companies: My Limo Ride, Wine Lovers Tours, Uride, Tripti Technologies Inc. and RideOn Canada.