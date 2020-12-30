VANCOUVER -- Two hospitals in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are dealing with outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

Fraser Health, the health authority that represents a swath of B.C. from Burnaby to Boston Bar, said Wednesday an outbreak has been declared at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

The authority says there is evidence of transmission of the disease in a medicine unit, and that four patients are known to have COVID-19.

The outbreak is limited to the unit, Fraser Health said, and a plan is being developed to limit admissions to the unit.

Fraser Health did not provide further details on the impacted medicine unit. The rest of the hospital remains open as usual.

Health officials are also responding to an outbreak in a long-term care centre at Langley Memorial Hospital. Three staff members at the Cedar Hill residence have tested positive and are isolating at home.

Fraser Health says it's "taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families" through an additional presence at the site and updated policies for the time being.